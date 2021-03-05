Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$39.00. The stock traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.91 million and a P/E ratio of -54.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.26.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

