Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GWRE traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -261.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

