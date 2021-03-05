GXChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $37.81 million and $5.75 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,040,375 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

