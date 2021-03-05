Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 4,518 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INGR opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.