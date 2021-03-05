Hancock Whitney Corp Has $397,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.12 and its 200-day moving average is $258.65. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

