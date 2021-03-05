Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

NYSE:CCI opened at $149.13 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

