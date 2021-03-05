Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $293,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE BK opened at $44.76 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

