Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $443,000 in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 147,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

