Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Foundation Building Materials worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

FBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

