Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 347 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $6,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $184.53. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

