Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 896 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $106,472.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,594. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

