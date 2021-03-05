Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce sales of $20.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $25.16 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after acquiring an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after acquiring an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

