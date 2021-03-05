Haven Protocol Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.03 or 0.00016479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.17 million and $879,396.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.63 or 0.03150902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00372180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.55 or 0.01018851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.00417318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00370940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00248084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,965,993 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

