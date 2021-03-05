HC Wainwright Boosts Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Price Target to $12.00

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

