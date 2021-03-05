HC Wainwright Increases Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $18.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.