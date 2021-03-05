HC Wainwright Raises Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $1.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 408,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

