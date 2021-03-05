HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.86

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $181.86 and last traded at $181.74, with a volume of 32391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.34.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

