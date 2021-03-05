Head-To-Head Comparison: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surgalign and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surgalign currently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and Lakeland Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.61 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -14.31 Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 2.10 $3.28 million $0.45 62.62

Lakeland Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44% Lakeland Industries 18.93% 28.75% 24.67%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Surgalign on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

