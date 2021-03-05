Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 780,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.