Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

