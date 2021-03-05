Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.27 ($107.37).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €84.74 ($99.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

