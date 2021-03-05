Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

