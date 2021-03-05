Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

