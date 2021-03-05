Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of HRTX opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

