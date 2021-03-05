Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given New $9.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,658. The company has a market capitalization of $410.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.