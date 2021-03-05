HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HXPLF remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Thursday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

