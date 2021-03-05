HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.06. 7,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.