HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,402 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pinterest by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. 432,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,435,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

