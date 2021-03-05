HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Square by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Square by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $26.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.10. The stock had a trading volume of 582,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

