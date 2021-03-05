HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.15 Million in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the third quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in GigCapital2 by 6.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 553,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

NYSE GIX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. GigCapital2, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

In other GigCapital2 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 306,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.