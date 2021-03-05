HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,262 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,117. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

