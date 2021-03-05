HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) CEO R Scot Woodall Sells 5,878 Shares of Stock

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $48,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scot Woodall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of HighPoint Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47.

On Friday, December 4th, R Scot Woodall sold 44 shares of HighPoint Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $473.00.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. HighPoint Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

