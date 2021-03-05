HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

