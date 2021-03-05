HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth $218,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,422.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.