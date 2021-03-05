HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

