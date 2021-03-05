HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,421 shares of company stock worth $4,946,776 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

