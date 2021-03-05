HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

