Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

HI stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $43,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $10,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

