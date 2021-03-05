Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $680,200.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

