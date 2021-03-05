Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Laura Fuentes Sells 3,410 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,762. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.