Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.74.

NYSE HLT opened at $120.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

