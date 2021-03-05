Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

