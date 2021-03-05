Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) vs. CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Financial Survey

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

This table compares CK Hutchison and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $38.34 billion 0.75 $5.11 billion N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $8.59 billion 0.78 $378.77 million $3.57 17.33

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Dividends

CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CK Hutchison has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CK Hutchison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hitachi Construction Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CK Hutchison and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 1.98% 3.02% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CK Hutchison and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 1 0 3.00

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates a network of approximately 15,700 retail stores that offer health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products; researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water and sewerage, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines. The company also provides solutions, such as ICT construction, a cloud platform for ICT construction machines; ConSite that is utilized to provide analysis and diagnosis of machines condition; Fleet management system that provides real-time monitoring of each dump truck to optimize vehicle operation; and autonomous haulage system that enables the unmanned, autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it offers parts, including hydraulic oil and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.