HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,048,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.11% of HollyFrontier worth $88,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

