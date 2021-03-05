Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $14.34. 840,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

