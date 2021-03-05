Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of HMPT opened at $10.80 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

