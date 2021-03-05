Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.98

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 12813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

