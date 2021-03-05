Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. 1,826,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after acquiring an additional 626,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

