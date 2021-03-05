Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.84 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 576,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 316.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 163.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,640,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

