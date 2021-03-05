Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 1,445,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,967,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563,919 shares of company stock worth $63,292,833 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 181,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after buying an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 405,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $765.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.